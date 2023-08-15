The Potential of Space-Based Solar Power

The idea of space-based solar power (SBSP) has been around since the late 1960s but has faced challenges due to cost and technological limitations. However, recent advancements suggest that some of these problems may now be solvable, making SBSP a potential solution for transitioning to green energy.

Currently, we harvest energy from the sun through various methods such as photovoltaics and solar-thermal energy. However, these methods have limitations as they require large land areas and are dependent on the availability of sunlight and wind. For example, solar farms cannot generate energy at night or during cloudy days.

One potential solution is placing solar panels in orbit. A satellite in geostationary orbit (GEO) is exposed to the sun for more than 99% of the time during a year, allowing it to produce green energy 24/7. GEO is an ideal location for transmitting energy from the satellite to a ground station since the satellite remains stationary with respect to the Earth. It is estimated that there is 100 times more solar power available from GEO than the projected global power demands by 2050.

Transferring energy collected in space to the ground requires wireless power transmission, typically using microwaves. This minimizes energy loss through the atmosphere, even on cloudy days. Antennas at the ground station convert the microwaves back into electricity, which can then be used. The ground station would need to have a diameter of 5 km or more, but this is still smaller than the land area required for traditional solar or wind power generation.

Several designs and concepts have been proposed for SBSP, including the recent concept called CASSIOPeiA, which consists of two 2km-wide steerable reflectors that redirect sunlight into an array of solar panels. Another architecture called SPS-ALPHA uses modular reflectors called heliostats.

In 2023, scientists at Caltech successfully launched MAPLE, a small-scale satellite experiment that transmitted power back to Earth, demonstrating the feasibility of SBSP technology.

SBSP could play a crucial role in meeting the UK’s net-zero target by 2050, as it has the potential to generate up to 10GW of electricity, a quarter of the current demand. It could also create a significant industry with job opportunities.

One of the main challenges of SBSP is the significant amount of mass that needs to be launched into space, which increases costs. However, companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are developing heavy-lift launch vehicles that can potentially reduce costs significantly.

Despite the potential benefits, SBSP missions come with challenges and risks. The environmental impact of multiple heavy-lift launches is uncertain, and controlling large structures in space requires substantial amounts of fuel.

Overall, SBSP holds promise as a viable and sustainable solution for renewable energy, but further research, development, and assessment of potential risks are necessary.