Satellite

New Wildfires Detected in British Columbia, Canada

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
At least 14 additional fires have been discovered in British Columbia, Canada between Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18. With these new locations, the total number of individual fires burning across the province now stands at around 380, making the 2023 wildfire season the most destructive on record for British Columbia, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that windy weather and lightning are expected to exacerbate fire conditions in the region over the weekend. Natural Resources Canada has indicated that the fire danger is extremely high in the southern parts of the province, as shown on a map.

Satellite images provided by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) show a significant increase in fire activity in the region during the specified period.

The ongoing wildfires pose a significant threat to the area and have already caused extensive damage. Authorities are working diligently to contain and control the fires, but the unpredictable weather conditions make the situation challenging.

