SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
On Sunday night, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. The rocket carried 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This launch marked the fourth flight of the first stage booster. Following the stage separation, the booster safely landed on a droneship.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:41 p.m. SpaceX confirmed the successful deployment of the Starlink satellites, which will be used to expand global internet coverage.

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to create a constellation of satellites that can provide high-speed internet access to even the most remote areas of the world. With this latest launch, the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit now exceeds 1,000.

The successful landing of the first stage booster is a significant achievement for SpaceX. Reusable rockets help to reduce the cost of space missions and make space more accessible. This is the fourth time that this specific booster has been flown, demonstrating the company’s progress in developing reusable technology.

SpaceX continues to make advancements in space exploration and satellite deployment. The company has plans for regular Starlink launches in the future to further expand internet coverage worldwide.

