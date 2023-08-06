SpaceX to Launch 22 More Starlink Satellites

Tonight, SpaceX is planning to launch an additional 22 Starlink internet satellites. The launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. You can livestream the event on Space.com or directly through SpaceX. Coverage of the launch is expected to start five minutes prior to liftoff.

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink spacecraft and is expected to land on the SpaceX droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” approximately eight minutes after liftoff. This will mark the fourth launch and landing for this particular booster.

After separation, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its journey to low Earth orbit (LEO), where it will deploy the 22 Starlink satellites about 65 minutes after liftoff. To date, SpaceX has launched a total of 4,881 Starlink spacecraft, with over 4,500 of them currently operational.

In the following weeks and months, SpaceX plans to launch numerous additional Starlink satellites. The company has authorization to deploy 12,000 satellites and has applied for permission to launch an additional 30,000 on top of that.

The Starlink constellation aims to provide global broadband coverage, particularly in underserved areas. It utilizes a network of satellites in LEO to transmit internet connectivity to Earth. The deployment of these satellites will contribute to the ultimate goal of creating a fully operational satellite constellation that can offer reliable and high-speed internet access worldwide.

Stay tuned to witness SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to expand the Starlink network and revolutionize global connectivity.