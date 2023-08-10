SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites Tonight

SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 additional Starlink internet satellites tonight. The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Starlink spacecraft, is scheduled for liftoff from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:55 p.m. EDT. The launch can be watched live on Space.com or directly through SpaceX.

If all goes well, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth, landing on the drone ship Just Read the Instructions approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This will mark the ninth launch and landing for this particular booster.

The Falcon 9’s upper stage will continue its journey, transporting the 22 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. The deployment of the satellites is expected around 65 minutes after liftoff.

This launch is part of a busy day in spaceflight, as Virgin Galactic launched its second-ever commercial mission earlier today. The mission carried three private passengers, including a mother-daughter duo and a former Olympian, to suborbital space.

Later in the evening, at 7:10 p.m. EDT, Russia is planning to launch the Luna 25 lander. This will be the country’s first moon mission since 1976. The launch can be watched on Space.com, courtesy of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.