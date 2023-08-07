SpaceX Successfully Launches More Starlink Satellites Into Orbit

SpaceX recently achieved another successful launch of Starlink satellites into orbit. On Sunday night, at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, a Falcon 9 rocket owned by Elon Musk’s company took off at 10:41 p.m. ET. The rocket carried 22 satellites into low-Earth orbit, marking the latest addition to SpaceX’s satellite internet service. According to the company, the service currently has approximately 1.5 million users.

After deployment, the booster from the Falcon 9 rocket landed safely in the Atlantic Ocean on SpaceX’s droneship called “A Shortfall of Gravitas.” This launch represents the fourth mission for this specific Falcon 9 rocket in 2023. Previous missions included another Starlink launch, the launch of the SES O3b mPOWER commercial communications satellite system, and NASA’s Crew-6 mission.

As of July 2023, there are a total of 4,519 Starlink satellites in orbit, with 4,487 of them being operational. With the addition of the recent launch, the number of satellites in orbit increases to 4,541. These satellites aim to provide internet speeds ranging from 100-230 Mbps, with improvements expected each year.

However, the continuous deployment of satellites, not only by SpaceX but also by other companies, raises concerns about space debris. The unregulated accumulation of space junk poses a significant problem. It is worth noting that not all Starlink satellites remain in orbit, as some re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

In conclusion, SpaceX’s successful launch of additional Starlink satellites expands the company’s satellite internet service. While this development promises faster internet speeds, the growing number of satellites in orbit highlights the need for careful management of space debris in the future.