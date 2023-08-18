CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

SpaceX to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
SpaceX to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is planning to launch 21 of its Starlink satellites into orbit on Tuesday. The launch is scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:04 a.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink spacecraft into orbit.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to return to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You. If successful, it will mark the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, just one short of SpaceX’s reuse record.

Initially, the launch was supposed to happen on Thursday but was delayed due to predicted impacts of Hurricane Hilary on rocket recovery operations. The launch was then rescheduled for Tuesday.

SpaceX has already launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites to date, with permission to deploy 12,000 more in low Earth orbit. The company has also applied for approval to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft.

The Starlink satellite network aims to provide global broadband coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas. With the deployment of thousands of satellites, SpaceX seeks to revolutionize internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of the launch, which is expected to begin five minutes before liftoff.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

Small Satellite Market Projected to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.80%

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Google Messages to Add Emergency SOS Messages via Satellite Connectivity

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Satellite Laboratories: Transforming Medical Testing for Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

The Apple Watch’s Cardio Fitness Feature Alerts User to Potential Health Problems

Aug 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

Google Plans to Launch AI Life Advice Tool and Personal Life Coach

Aug 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

How Laser Processing is Revolutionizing the US Technology Industry

Aug 18, 2023 0 Comments
Science

Trapping Light Inside a Magnetic Material Leads to Enhanced Interactions With Magnets

Aug 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments