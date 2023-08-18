SpaceX to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is planning to launch 21 of its Starlink satellites into orbit on Tuesday. The launch is scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 2:04 a.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink spacecraft into orbit.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket is expected to return to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship, Of Course I Still Love You. If successful, it will mark the 15th launch and landing for this particular booster, just one short of SpaceX’s reuse record.

Initially, the launch was supposed to happen on Thursday but was delayed due to predicted impacts of Hurricane Hilary on rocket recovery operations. The launch was then rescheduled for Tuesday.

SpaceX has already launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites to date, with permission to deploy 12,000 more in low Earth orbit. The company has also applied for approval to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft.

The Starlink satellite network aims to provide global broadband coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas. With the deployment of thousands of satellites, SpaceX seeks to revolutionize internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of the launch, which is expected to begin five minutes before liftoff.