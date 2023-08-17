SpaceX Set to Launch 21 Starlink Satellites to Orbit

SpaceX is planning to launch 21 of its Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 3:30 a.m. EDT. The live coverage of the launch can be watched on Space.com or directly through SpaceX.

The Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to return to Earth and land on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You, approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff. This will mark the 15th launch and landing for this specific booster, which is just one short of the company’s reuse record.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the launch was pushed back by 24 hours. This launch follows SpaceX’s recent launch of 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

To date, SpaceX has launched nearly 5,000 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). However, this is just the beginning as the company has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites in LEO and has applied for approval to launch an additional 30,000 spacecraft.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network aims to provide global broadband coverage, especially in rural and remote areas where internet connectivity is limited. The network will work by creating a constellation of thousands of small satellites that will communicate with ground stations to deliver internet access worldwide.

Stay tuned for the live coverage of the launch and witness another step towards SpaceX’s goal of revolutionizing internet access across the globe.