Satellite

SpaceX to Launch 15 More Starlink Satellites Tonight

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
SpaceX is planning to launch an additional 15 Starlink internet satellites tonight. The launch is scheduled to take place from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:57 p.m. EDT. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Starlink spacecraft and will be live-streamed on Space.com.

The Falcon 9’s first stage will attempt to land on the SpaceX drone ship Of Course I Still Love You approximately 9.5 minutes after launch. This particular booster has been previously used and landed successfully four times.

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 will continue to carry the 15 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. These satellites will be deployed around 14.5 minutes after liftoff.

This will be SpaceX’s second Starlink launch in two days. A Falcon 9 rocket launched 22 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida on the previous night.

With this upcoming launch, SpaceX will have launched a total of 4,903 Starlink spacecraft. According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, 4,530 of these satellites are currently operational.

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to provide global broadband internet coverage. The company plans to launch thousands more satellites to expand its network and improve coverage around the world.

