Outstanding Defender at FSU

Ella Stephan, a graduate of Satellite High School, was an exceptional soccer player who achieved numerous accolades during her high school career. She was named Gatorade Player of the Year, All-Space Coast Player of the Year, a Parade All-American, and received the Wendy’s High School Heisman Award.

Stephan played for Satellite High for six years and led her team to the state championship in 2007. She was recognized with NSCAA High School All-America honors in 2007 and NSCAA Youth All-American accolades in 2006 and 2007.

After an impressive high school career, Stephan joined the Florida State Seminoles in 2008. In her first year with the team, she helped lead the Seminoles to the fewest goals allowed in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and achieved four consecutive shutouts in league play. Stephan started every game she played, making her one of only two freshmen to do so.

Despite missing the first half of her sophomore season due to injury, Stephan returned to the starting lineup and played every minute of every game. She scored a crucial goal against North Carolina, securing a victory for FSU.

In her junior year, Stephan was part of a defensive unit that posted 13 shutouts, contributing to FSU’s top-ranked defense in the ACC. She started in 18 out of the 20 matches she participated in.

During her senior year, Stephan saw action in the national semifinal game and played every minute in the regular season finale and the ACC Quarterfinals. She also scored a career-high four goals in a game against Miami.

Unfortunately, Stephan’s professional career was hindered by a torn meniscus during her senior year. After undergoing rehab, she signed up with a Russian professional team, but suffered another injury causing her to return to rehab. In 2014, Stephan briefly played with Glasgow City in Scotland before experiencing a third meniscus tear.

Despite ending her professional soccer career, Stephan plans to continue playing the sport as a leisure activity. She earned a Master’s in public health program at the University of North Carolina.