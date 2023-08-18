Hurricane Hilary Approaching Baja California, Expected Impact on Southwest Cities

Off the coast of Baja California in Mexico, Hurricane Hilary is gaining strength. This tropical storm rapidly developed into a Category 4 hurricane as it moved northwestward. The International Space Station and nearby satellites captured the immense size of the storm.

In video footage from the International Space Station, Hurricane Hilary can be seen on the horizon, appearing as a massive storm with menacing cloud formations. The storm has been recorded as it sits off the coast of Baja California.

Visible satellite imagery also revealed the storm as the sunrise illuminated its presence. The clockwise-spinning storm can be observed barreling north towards California.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Hilary is expected to make landfall in Baja California on Sunday, August 20. By the time it reaches the southern tip of California, it is predicted to weaken back down to a tropical storm.

Cities such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas are expected to be severely impacted by the storm, with a forecasted 2.5 inches of rain. Flash flooding is a slight risk for Los Angeles, while Las Vegas is at a moderate risk.

Southwest Utah cities, including St. George and Cedar City, are also expected to experience the effects of Hurricane Hilary. These cities may receive between one to two inches of rainfall, resulting in a slight risk of flash flooding from Sunday into Monday.