Rise and Decline of Lake Powell’s Water Levels

Photos captured by the European Space Agency’s Copernicus SENTINAL-2 satellites have revealed the significant rise in water levels at Lake Powell in Utah over the summer. The satellites took images of the reservoir from March 18 to July 16, showing a difference of about 64 feet in elevation, with the water level increasing from 3520.81 feet to 3584.02 feet.

Compared to the previous year, Lake Powell has risen by approximately 43.85 feet. This rise can be attributed to the historic winter season of 2022/23, which saw a snowpack peak at 160% of the normal levels in the central Colorado Rockies. The melted snow from the mountains flowed into dams and eventually made its way into the Colorado River.

Utah experienced record-breaking snowfall, reaching a snow water equivalent of 30 inches, breaking a 40-year-old record in the state. The International Space Station captured the snowy landscape in northern Utah in March, just before the European Space Agency conducted their timelapse.

Lake Powell Reservoir plays a crucial role as a water storage system, providing water for the Upper Basin states of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Mexico, while also supplying water to the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California, and Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation emphasizes the significance of the water storage in Lake Powell, especially in times of drought. The abundant snowfall enabled the release of water through the Glen Canyon Dam at Lake Powell, benefiting Lake Mead downstream.

However, as the summer heat intensified in southern Utah and northern Arizona, the water levels at Lake Powell started to decline gradually. From its peak of 3584.68 feet on July 8, the water level has reportedly dropped to 3579.9 feet as of August 2.