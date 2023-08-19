Brevard Tigers Dominate in Kickoff Classic

The Cocoa Tigers showcased their dominance in the Kickoff Classic by defeating the Satellite Scorpions with an impressive 51-0 victory. The game took place at Dick Blake Stadium in Brevard County, Florida.

The Tigers’ offensive coordinator, Adam Franco, praised the team’s performance, highlighting their cohesive execution on the field. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming regular season and the Tigers’ first game against Jones next week.

Meanwhile, the Satellite Scorpions will be hosting the Heritage Panthers in their week 1 matchup.

The Kickoff Classic is the official start of the 2023 Brevard County prep football season. It features various games involving different teams. Some of the notable matchups include John Carroll Academy vs. Holy Trinity and Carrollwood Day vs. Rockledge.

This season, Space Coast Daily TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the games. The broadcast lineup includes reputable sports personalities such as Steve Wilson, Orville Susong, Tom Palermo, Jim Palermo, Giles Malone, Zach Clark, Juan Rodriguez, Ron Lighthall, Terry Spain, Matt O’Hern, Gavin Keith, and Brian Dillon.

The 29th season of high school football coverage by Space Coast Daily and the Friday Night Locker Room team will bring live game coverage to viewers. The broadcasts will feature player interviews, replays, highlights, pre-game and post-game analysis, and more.

With sponsors like Erdman Automotive, Health First, Eastern Florida State, and All Points, viewers can expect a high-quality viewing experience.

The article also provides the schedule for the upcoming season for teams like Astronaut War Eagles, Bayside Bears, Cocoa Tigers, Cocoa Beach Minutemen, Eau Gallie Commodores, and Heritage Panthers.

Fans can look forward to an exciting season of high school football in Brevard County.