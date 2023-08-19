The Cocoa Tigers Dominate the Satellite Scorpions in Kickoff Classic

The Cocoa Tigers showcased their dominance as they defeated the Satellite Scorpions with an impressive score of 51-0 in the Kickoff Classic held at Dick Blake Stadium on Thursday.

The Tigers had an outstanding performance that left their opponents struggling to keep up. Their offensive coordinator, Adam Franco, spoke about the team’s success and the key factors that led to their victory.

This game marks the beginning of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers will be on the road next week, facing off against Jones High School. Meanwhile, the Scorps will be hosting the Heritage Panthers in their week one matchup.

This year, Space Coast Daily TV continues to be the go-to source for sports coverage in Brevard County. They offer comprehensive coverage, including play-by-play commentary, interviews with players, analysis of the game, and much more.

The broadcast lineup for this season features esteemed individuals from the Space Coast Sports Hall of Fame, such as Steve Wilson and Orville Susong from the Friday Night Locker Room. Other talented broadcasters include Tom Palermo, Jim Palermo, Giles Malone, Zach Clark, Juan Rodriguez, Ron Lighthall, Terry Spain, Matt O’Hern, Gavin Keith, and Brian Dillon.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of high school football in Brevard County. Tune in to Space Coast Daily TV for live sports broadcasts, in-depth coverage, and exclusive content.

The Kickoff Classic game schedule for the 2023 season includes several exciting matchups across Brevard County. Some notable games include John Carroll Academy against Holy Trinity, and Carrollwood Day against Rockledge. Space Coast Daily TV will be streaming live coverage of these games.

As we enter the 29th season of high school football coverage, Space Coast Daily and the Friday Night Locker Room team continue to provide top-notch game coverage. Sponsors for the live broadcasts include Erdman Automotive, Health First, Eastern Florida State, and All Points.

Prepare for an action-packed season with the Astronaut War Eagles, Bayside Bears, Cocoa Tigers, Cocoa Beach Minutemen, Eau Gallie Commodores, Heritage Panthers, and Holy Trinity Tigers. Stay tuned to Space Coast Daily TV for all the latest updates and exciting football coverage.