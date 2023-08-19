2023 BREVARD COUNTY FOOTBALL SEASON KICKS OFF WITH DOMINANT WIN FOR COCOA TIGERS

The Cocoa Tigers started their season with an impressive 51-0 victory over the Satellite Scorpions in the Kickoff Classic at Dick Blake Stadium on Thursday. The Tigers’ offense had a standout performance, led by wide receiver CJ Bragg. He spoke about the team’s win in a post-game interview.

Looking ahead, the Tigers will face Jones High School in their first regular season game on the road. On the other hand, the Scorps will host the Heritage Panthers in week 1.

In addition to the game coverage, Space Coast Daily TV will bring viewers a comprehensive lineup of broadcasts throughout the season. The Friday Night Locker Room team, including Steve Wilson and Orville Susong, will bring the live action from the broadcast booth. Other broadcasters such as Tom Palermo, Jim Palermo, Giles Malone, Zach Clark, Juan Rodriguez, Ron Lighthall, Terry Spain, Matt O’Hern, Gavin Keith, and Brian Dillon will also contribute to play-by-play broadcasts.

The Brevard County prep football season will kick off with various games, including Sebastian River vs Bayside, John Carroll Academy vs Holy Trinity, Orangewood Christian vs Cocoa Beach, Titusville vs Eau Gallie, Lake Brantley vs Melbourne, and Carrollwood Day vs Rockledge.

This year marks the 29th season of high school football coverage for Space Coast Daily and the Friday Night Locker Room team. The broadcasts are made possible by sponsors like Erdman Automotive, Health First, Eastern Florida State, and All Points.

Several high schools in the county have exciting schedules ahead of them. The Cocoa Tigers, last year’s state champions, will face tough opponents like Jones High School, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Rockledge throughout the season.

Overall, the Brevard County football season is off to an exciting start, and fans can look forward to more thrilling games and comprehensive coverage on Space Coast Daily TV.