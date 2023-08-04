Satellite Scorpions Head Coach Brian Helton Discusses Upcoming Season

Satellite High School’s head coach, Brian Helton, recently sat down for an interview with Juan Rodriguez, Sports Editor at Space Coast Daily. The interview took place at the Space Coast Daily–Friday Night Locker Room Erdman Automotive Studios in Cocoa.

During the interview, Coach Helton talked about the expectations for the upcoming season and provided insights into what fans can anticipate from the 2023 Scorpions. In the previous season, Satellite High School finished with a 5-6 record.

One notable event coming up is the Kick-Off Classic game on August 18, where the Scorpions will be facing off against Cocoa.

For a more in-depth look into the interview, you can watch the full podcast above.

