The Subaru Telescope Captures Perseid Meteor Shower and SpaceX Satellites

Perched high atop a mountain in Hawaii, the Subaru Telescope has the unique ability to capture both visible light and heat waves. Recently, it provided a stunning view of the Perseid meteor shower, accompanied by a procession of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

The event took place on August 12 and 13 in Hawaii, United States. The telescope recorded 15 distinct dots zooming across the night sky at remarkable speeds. These dots were actually the Starlink satellites, which coincidentally appeared alongside the Perseid meteor shower.

The combination of the meteor shower and the SpaceX satellites created a mesmerizing sight, illuminating the night sky. A video of the event was posted on YouTube by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) on August 17, 2023.

The Subaru Telescope, with its large mirror situated on a Hawaiian mountain, is renowned for its ability to detect even the faintest light from space. Over time, it has perfected this skill, making it a powerful observatory.

The Perseid meteor shower is linked to Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which has left a trail of debris in space. When this debris interacts with the Earth’s outer atmosphere, it creates the meteor shower. NASA confirms that this phenomenon occurs due to the interaction between space debris and the Earth’s outer atmosphere.

The meteor shower occurs every year between August 12 and 13, as the Earth completes its 133-year orbit around the Sun. These meteors streak through our skies at an astonishing speed of 60 kilometers per second. The shower is visible from mid-July to the end of August and can be observed with the naked eye or a telescope.

The Subaru Telescope’s capture of the Perseid meteor shower alongside the SpaceX satellites provides a unique perspective on the wonders of the night sky. It reminds us of the vastness and beauty of the universe we inhabit.