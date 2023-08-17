CityLife

2023 Brevard County Prep Football Season Kickoff Set for 7 p.m.

Aug 17, 2023
2023 Brevard County Prep Football Season Kickoff Set for 7 p.m.

The 2023 Brevard County prep football season will kick off this week with Kickoff Classic games. It marks the 29th season of high school football coverage for the principals of Space Coast Daily and the Friday Night Locker Room team. The games will be live-streamed by Erdman Automotive, Health First, Eastern Florida State, and All Points.

The defending State Champion Cocoa Tigers will host the Satellite Scorpions in a Kickoff Classic match-up at Dick Blake Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. This will be the Tigers’ first home game since becoming State Champions in December. They will use this game to prepare for a challenging three-game stretch at the beginning of the regular season.

The Scorpions, under second-year head coach Brian Helton, just missed the cut in the Space Coast Daily-Friday Night Locker Room Power 7 Ranking. They finished last season with a 5-6 record. This game will be a good test for them as they aim for a strong season in 2023.

Other Kickoff Classic games include John Carroll Academy playing against Holy Trinity and Carrollwood Day facing Rockledge.

The coverage of the 2023 football season on Space Coast Daily TV will feature a dynamic broadcast lineup. Space Coast Sports Hall of Famers, including Steve Wilson and Orville Susong, will bring the live action from the broadcast booth. They will be joined by other anchors and producers for play-by-play broadcasts throughout the season.

Expect cutting-edge coverage on the streaming Space Coast Daily TV, with player interviews, replays, highlights, pre-game, and post-game analysis, and more!

The 2023 Prep Football Schedule includes games for Astronaut War Eagles, Bayside Bears, Cocoa Tigers, and Cocoa Beach Minutemen, among others. Each team has a challenging schedule ahead as they prepare for another exciting season of high school football in Brevard County.

