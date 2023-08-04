Born with One Arm, Katelyn Smith Shines in Softball and Receives Courage Athlete of the Year Award

Katelyn Smith, a recent graduate of Satellite High School, has proven that having only one arm is not a hindrance on the softball field. Despite her physical challenge, Smith excelled as the leadoff batter and centerfielder for the Scorps softball team.

In the 2023 season, Smith showcased her athletic ability by leading the team in hitting, on-base percentage, runs scored, and stolen bases. Her remarkable performance earned her the prestigious title of 2023 Breakfast of Champions Courage Athlete of the Year.

Dr. Thomas Fadul, Jr., head coach of the Satellite softball team, praised Smith for her contributions to the team. He described her as a team leader and a role model, highlighting her extraordinary athleticism, academic dedication, and ability to lead her peers.

Despite facing challenges from a young age, Smith displayed a positive attitude and a determination to overcome obstacles. She never allowed her physical difference to discourage her and found innovative ways to accomplish tasks. Smith recalled that when people witnessed her approach to doing things differently, they often marveled at her unique perspective and commented on how they hadn’t considered that approach before.

For Smith, living with one arm is simply her reality, and she has embraced it as part of her identity. Her ability to adapt and conquer any challenge has been an inspiration to those around her.

In the fall, Smith will attend Florida Atlantic University, where she plans to study Engineering. Her success in sports and academics exemplifies her resilience and determination.

Katelyn Smith’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to overcome adversity. Her achievements on the softball field and in her personal life serve as a reminder that physical differences do not define a person’s capabilities.