SpaceX to Launch Communication Satellite

SpaceX is preparing to launch a communication satellite, the Intelsat G-37, on Thursday, August 3. The launch will take place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX will carry the satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit. It will be the sixth launch for this particular Falcon 9 booster, which previously carried the Crew-5 astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

After the initial launch, the first-stage booster will separate, and the plan is for it to land on SpaceX’s Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. The launch is scheduled to take place during a two-hour window starting at 12:15 a.m. ET. There is a backup window on Friday, August 4.

The payload for this mission is the Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 communications satellite, a collaboration between Intelsat and JSAT International. The satellite, built by Maxar, will improve television and telecommunications access in North America and free up airwaves for 5G wireless communications service.

The Falcon 9 rocket will place the satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit, which is an elliptical orbit approximately 23,000 miles above Earth. This orbit is used as an intermediate step before reaching a geosynchronous orbit, where a spacecraft remains over the same location on Earth.

This launch is significant as it marks the 251st overall launch for SpaceX and the 51st mission of the year. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy was launched on July 28, carrying the largest geostationary communication satellite ever launched into orbit. Currently, the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy are the only operational rockets in SpaceX’s fleet. However, the company is actively working on its Starship, which is expected to be the largest and most powerful launch vehicle ever built. The Starship has had one test flight, which ended in an explosion.