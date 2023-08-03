New Crocodile Warning Signs in Satellite Beach Neighborhoods

A number of new warning signs about crocodiles have appeared in the canal-lined neighborhoods of Satellite Beach. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers are currently investigating claims that a small dog was seen in the mouth of a crocodile. While the remains of the dog have not been located, it is unclear whether the state agency has spoken to the dog owner.

A graphic video captured by a local drone operator shows a crocodile swimming through a murky canal in Satellite Beach with an unresponsive small dog in its mouth. FWC officials contacted the Satellite Beach Police Department to inform them that new signs would be placed in kayaking areas and along the canals.

The incident was initially reported to Satellite Beach Police, but it actually occurred in Brevard County’s jurisdiction. The area already has a variety of wildlife, including turtles and alligators in the canals, as well as manatees gathering along the canal. However, recently American crocodiles have been appearing more frequently in the area.

According to FWC estimates, there are between 1,000 to 2,500 crocodiles in the lower coastal region of Florida, while there are approximately 1.5 million alligators across the state. Some residents are expressing concerns about the crocodiles in the water, as they are protected under federal law, while others are not worried.

One resident, Jon Appling, contacted FWC after hearing about the attack. He witnessed a crocodile swimming in the canal but did not think much of it. When he saw a drone video of the crocodile with the small dog, he called FWC but was informed that they couldn’t intervene due to their federal protection status.

FWC emphasizes that conflicts between crocodiles and people are extremely rare in Florida. Appling, despite not seeing any warning signs, personally is not worried about the crocodile. However, he does express concern for his grandbabies and pets, stating that he will be there to protect them.

Overall, the increase in crocodile sightings has prompted the placement of warning signs in Satellite Beach neighborhoods to alert residents and visitors to the potential presence of these reptiles.