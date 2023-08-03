New Warning Signs for Crocodiles in Satellite Beach

A recent incident involving a small dog and a crocodile has prompted Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers to place new warning signs throughout the canal-lined neighborhoods in Satellite Beach. Although the remains of the small pug were not found, a video captured by a local drone operator shows the crocodile carrying the unresponsive dog through a murky canal.

Officials from the FWC have informed the Satellite Beach Police Department about the new signs that will be placed in kayaking areas and along the canals. The incident initially occurred within Brevard County’s jurisdiction, but Satellite Beach Police were the first to receive the report.

Satellite Beach is already known for its abundant wildlife, including turtles, alligators, and manatees. However, American crocodiles have been appearing more frequently in the area. It is estimated that there are 1,000 to 2,500 crocodiles in the lower coastal region of Florida, compared to approximately 1.5 million alligators statewide.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the presence of crocodiles, which are protected under federal law. Others, like Jon Appling, who witnessed a crocodile swim by in the canal, are less worried. Appling contacted the FWC after hearing about the dog attack but was told that nothing could be done due to the crocodile’s protected status.

The FWC emphasizes that conflicts between crocodiles and humans are rare in Florida and that crocodiles are typically reclusive and shy. Despite this assurance, Appling and some other residents remain cautious.

While warning signs are being placed in affected areas, opinions on their effectiveness vary. Appling questions whether the signs alone can make the crocodiles go away, stating that he has not seen any of these signs near his section of the canal.

Overall, the incident has raised awareness about the presence of crocodiles in Satellite Beach, prompting authorities and residents to consider how to coexist with these protected reptiles.