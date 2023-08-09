Vyoma Orders Pilot Satellites for Space Debris Monitoring Constellation

German startup Vyoma has placed an order for two pilot satellites from Bulgarian cubesat specialist EnduroSat. The satellites, based on a microsatellite platform weighing between 50-500 kilograms, will be part of Vyoma’s proposed space debris-monitoring constellation. The plan is to launch these satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO) by the end of 2024, although the launch provider has not yet been chosen.

The satellites will utilize optical telescopes to track and catalog LEO objects larger than 30 centimeters. While ground-based telescopes can currently observe LEO objects down to about six centimeters, Vyoma’s goal is to track objects as small as one centimeter. To achieve this, they will rely on satellites that are unaffected by Earth’s weather and capable of operating in a semi-autonomous surveillance mode.

Although the contract with EnduroSat only includes two spacecraft, Vyoma aims to have a constellation of 12 satellites by 2026. The venture has raised over 10 million euros for its plans, including a recent funding round that saw French aerospace giant Safran join. As part of the investment, Safran’s electronics and defense subsidiary is exploring the addition of radiofrequency sensors and laser rangefinders to enhance the constellation’s capabilities.

EnduroSat, which has deployed over 50 spacecraft since its establishment in 2013, recently raised $10 million in a Series A investment round to expand its global operations. Similar to other small satellite specialists, it offers a space-as-a-service business model, where it operates spacecraft on behalf of customers. Vyoma has yet to decide if it will opt for this hosted payload arrangement with EnduroSat.

Other companies, including Scout Space, NorthStar Earth and Space, and Digantara, have also secured early-stage funds to develop satellites aimed at improving space situational awareness in the increasingly crowded orbits.