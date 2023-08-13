CityLife

Yamaha’s Search for a Satellite Team in MotoGP

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 13, 2023
With RNF opting for Aprilia this year, Yamaha finds itself without a satellite team in MotoGP. However, it seems that the wait may not be too long, as rumors suggest that VR46 Racing Team, owned by Valentino Rossi, could be the strongest option for Yamaha’s satellite team.

In an interview with Motomatters, Lin Jarvis, Yamaha’s managing director, confirmed the possibility of VR46 becoming Yamaha’s satellite team. He stated that it would be a logical move considering the existing partnership between Yamaha and VR46. Yamaha is already involved in various activities with VR46, including being their technical partners and supporting the Moto2 project funded by Yamaha Japan. Additionally, Valentino Rossi serves as a brand ambassador for Yamaha. Given these factors, choosing Rossi’s team as the satellite team seems like a sensible decision.

Jarvis acknowledges that convincing VR46 to switch from Ducati would require Yamaha to offer them competitive bikes and attractive conditions. They recognize VR46 as the best satellite team in MotoGP with excellent riders. However, Yamaha also recognizes the need for a second choice if they fail to secure VR46 as their satellite team.

Yamaha’s search for a satellite team is driven by their desire to have four bikes in the MotoGP field again. With RNF’s departure, Yamaha’s absence is palpable. While it may take until 2025 to achieve their goal, Yamaha is actively exploring the possibility of VR46 Racing Team becoming their satellite team.

Although the final decision is yet to be made, Yamaha remains optimistic about the potential partnership with VR46 and the benefits it could bring to both parties.

