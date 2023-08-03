CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Hazy Skies in Central Virginia Due to Wildfire Smoke

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Hazy Skies in Central Virginia Due to Wildfire Smoke

High-altitude smoke from wildfires in Canada caused hazy skies in Central Virginia on Wednesday. CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel showed a visible satellite map indicating the movement of the smoke across the state. The smoke, described as “fairly thick” by Daniel, is still lingering but is expected to gradually disperse over the next day or so. Fortunately, the smoke is not reaching ground level, and it is not posing a significant health concern like it did a month ago.

Without the high-altitude smoke, the skies would be clear except for some scattered clouds. However, the presence of the smoke is preventing a deep blue sky from being visible. While the smoke may create a slight odor overnight, it is not expected to have a significant impact on air quality.

The hazy conditions are a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada. The smoke travels at high altitudes and can be carried for long distances by atmospheric winds. Although the smoke is not directly affecting the health of residents in Central Virginia, it serves as a reminder of the wildfires’ impact on air quality and the environment.

The Weather Authority predicts low humidity and hazy skies for today due to the Canadian wildfires. The situation is being closely monitored, and any new information will be relayed to the public.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Satellite

U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Intelsat Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellites

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Commercial Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

AI Augmented Reality: Revolutionizing Creative Problem-Solving

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Compete with Meta Platform

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Source AI Models

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Nissan to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Models in Hong Kong Market

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments