Hazy Skies in Central Virginia Due to Wildfire Smoke

High-altitude smoke from wildfires in Canada caused hazy skies in Central Virginia on Wednesday. CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel showed a visible satellite map indicating the movement of the smoke across the state. The smoke, described as “fairly thick” by Daniel, is still lingering but is expected to gradually disperse over the next day or so. Fortunately, the smoke is not reaching ground level, and it is not posing a significant health concern like it did a month ago.

Without the high-altitude smoke, the skies would be clear except for some scattered clouds. However, the presence of the smoke is preventing a deep blue sky from being visible. While the smoke may create a slight odor overnight, it is not expected to have a significant impact on air quality.

The hazy conditions are a result of the ongoing wildfires in Canada. The smoke travels at high altitudes and can be carried for long distances by atmospheric winds. Although the smoke is not directly affecting the health of residents in Central Virginia, it serves as a reminder of the wildfires’ impact on air quality and the environment.

The Weather Authority predicts low humidity and hazy skies for today due to the Canadian wildfires. The situation is being closely monitored, and any new information will be relayed to the public.