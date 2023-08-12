Virginia Tech Prepares Experimental Satellite for Space Test

Students and researchers at Virginia Tech are finalizing preparations for an experimental satellite that will be launched to test new space technology. The satellite, named Ut ProSat-1, will be controlled by the Virginia Tech team from the university’s Ground Station in Blacksburg. The team has built and tested most of the satellite’s components, including an experimental boom made of lightweight carbon fiber material.

The boom is a compact arm capable of extending and retracting, and it has various potential uses in space, such as scientific data recording and structural support for space construction. The boom attached to Ut ProSat-1 has copper traces running along it, allowing for power and data transmission. The satellite will undergo deployment and retraction experiments to assess the overall structural integrity and performance of the boom in space.

The testing of Ut ProSat-1 is part of a broader NASA mission called ACS3, which aims to deploy booms as part of a solar sail for deep-space travel. The satellite will collect vibration data and ground measurements to evaluate the boom’s performance. The testing process has been years in development and will support future advancements in space technology.

Ut ProSat-1 will be launched alongside another spacecraft created by Old Dominion University and the Coast Guard Academy. These smaller satellites, known as secondary payloads, are becoming more common on larger rocket flights as space access becomes more accessible. The launch was originally planned to take place from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia but has since been rescheduled to California in December due to changes in the rocket and dispenser.

Once the mission is completed, Ut ProSat-1 will orbit Earth for a few years before gravitational forces cause it to burn up. The project has provided valuable educational and research opportunities for students involved in its development, contributing to the advancement of space engineering and science.