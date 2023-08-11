SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites: Observations, Impact, and Concerns

A fleet of UFOs, a bizarre alignment of meteors, a drone show: These are just a few of the things SpaceX’s Starlink satellites have been mistaken for of late. These satellites bring broadband internet to some of the planet’s most remote areas. They are usually seen in low-earth orbit and as they rise, they grow dimmer and spread out until they’re mostly out of sight of the naked eye. Astronomers call these massive arrays of satellites “mega constellations.”

In recent months, these satellites are being launched more frequently, often with over 50 satellites at a time, making sightings of Starlink mega constellations more common. However, they are also making it much more difficult for astronomers to do their jobs. Sightings of Starlink satellites through telescopes can completely obliterate the images being studied.

At least 6% of the 2021 images from the Hubble Space Telescope were “compromised or completely ruined” by satellite interference by Starlink satellites. SpaceX plans to launch up to 42,000 satellites into its mega constellation in the coming years. Other companies, such as Amazon’s Project Kuiper and AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3, also have mega constellation projects in the works.

The sheer number of satellites in the sky is a concern for astronomers. While Starlink satellites in low-earth orbit aren’t the brightest man-made objects in the sky, their abundance is worrying. Regulating the skyscape and mitigating the environmental impact of satellite constellations remains a challenge. Thousands of satellites break down in the atmosphere, leaving space debris that increases the chance of collision with other spacecraft. Satellites also contribute to light pollution, affecting local ecosystems and communities whose identities are closely tied to the night sky.

SpaceX has made efforts to reduce the impact of its satellites. Newer Starlink satellites reflect less light than the earlier generations, and some older ones have been deorbited. However, concerns about the environmental effects and light pollution caused by mega constellations remain. International regulations and environmental assessments of satellite constellations are needed to ensure the sanctity of our skies and protect ecosystems and communities.