CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Malaysia Airlines Selects Viasat IFC Solution for New Boeing 737-8 Fleet

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 17, 2023
Malaysia Airlines Selects Viasat IFC Solution for New Boeing 737-8 Fleet

Malaysia Airlines, the national air carrier of Malaysia, has chosen Viasat’s in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its upcoming Boeing 737-8 fleet. The announcement of this partnership was made on Thursday, with the first installation expected to be delivered later this month.

The new fleet will operate flights across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, and Malaysia Airlines plans to utilize Viasat’s Ka-band satellite network in the region. This network will include the third ViaSat-3 satellite, which is set to cover the Asia-Pacific region once it is launched.

In addition to this IFC solution, Malaysia Airlines already offers its own wireless in-flight entertainment system called MHstudio. The airline is committed to enhancing the customer experience and providing personalized offerings that deliver exceptional onboard experiences with Malaysian hospitality. The new in-flight entertainment system will allow passengers to enjoy on-demand entertainment throughout their journey, reflecting the airline’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.

Viasat has been securing several notable partnerships in the IFC industry. The company powers Delta Air Lines’ free on-board Wi-Fi and has secured deals with other major airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, Southwest Airlines, Breeze Airways, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines’ decision to choose Viasat’s IFC solution for its new Boeing 737-8 fleet highlights the airline’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring a seamless connectivity experience for its passengers.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Satellite

A Falcon 9 Launches 22 Starlink Satellites as SpaceX Plans for Back-to-Back Launches

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Iran Advances in Space Technology, Aims to Increase Satellite Carrying Capacity

Aug 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Chinese Satellites Collecting Intelligence on US-led Military Exercises in Australia

Aug 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Amazon and Google Develop Advanced AI Assistants, Moemate Offers Unique Features

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Blood Moon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: A Clever Game Mechanic

Aug 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

AI Assistants: The Next Generation

Aug 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments