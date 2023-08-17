Malaysia Airlines Selects Viasat IFC Solution for New Boeing 737-8 Fleet

Malaysia Airlines, the national air carrier of Malaysia, has chosen Viasat’s in-flight connectivity (IFC) solution for its upcoming Boeing 737-8 fleet. The announcement of this partnership was made on Thursday, with the first installation expected to be delivered later this month.

The new fleet will operate flights across Malaysia and Southeast Asia, and Malaysia Airlines plans to utilize Viasat’s Ka-band satellite network in the region. This network will include the third ViaSat-3 satellite, which is set to cover the Asia-Pacific region once it is launched.

In addition to this IFC solution, Malaysia Airlines already offers its own wireless in-flight entertainment system called MHstudio. The airline is committed to enhancing the customer experience and providing personalized offerings that deliver exceptional onboard experiences with Malaysian hospitality. The new in-flight entertainment system will allow passengers to enjoy on-demand entertainment throughout their journey, reflecting the airline’s dedication to innovation and continuous improvement.

Viasat has been securing several notable partnerships in the IFC industry. The company powers Delta Air Lines’ free on-board Wi-Fi and has secured deals with other major airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, Southwest Airlines, Breeze Airways, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines’ decision to choose Viasat’s IFC solution for its new Boeing 737-8 fleet highlights the airline’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and ensuring a seamless connectivity experience for its passengers.