Viasat Reports Quarterly Revenue Increase Amid Satellite Malfunction Investigation

Viasat reported a significant increase in quarterly revenue as it continues to investigate a recent satellite malfunction and explores options to compensate for the expected service deficit. The company generated $780 million in revenue during the fiscal year 2024 first quarter, marking a 36% surge compared to the same period last year. However, Viasat also reported a net loss of $77 million, up from a net loss of $21.6 million in the previous year.

Viasat addressed the satellite malfunction, stating that it is closely working with its antenna supplier to assess the antenna’s status. The company plans to provide an update on the corrective actions for the satellite by the end of the second quarter. With roughly $420 million in insurance coverage for the malfunctioning satellite, Viasat’s stock experienced a 3% increase in after-hours trading.

In addition to investigating the root cause of the malfunction, Viasat aims to avoid similar issues with its upcoming ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite. Despite the reflector problem, which may have been caused by Northrop Grumman, the Americas satellite’s other systems are performing as expected. Viasat plans to enhance its existing in-orbit fleet to gain additional bandwidth through advancements in its ground network.

While Viasat’s current revenue is largely derived from broadband service to U.S. residential customers, the company anticipates a decline in this percentage following the satellite malfunction. To mitigate the impact, Viasat will prioritize high-demand and key customers to ensure continued service. The growth of Viasat’s fixed broadband business may face delays, but the company remains optimistic about future revenue growth in fiscal year 2025.

Overall, Viasat’s quarterly results reflect robust revenue growth despite the challenges posed by the satellite malfunction. The company’s ongoing investigation and exploration of alternative solutions demonstrate its commitment to maintaining high-quality service and supporting long-term growth objectives.