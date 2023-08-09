Viasat Reports Quarterly Results and Investigates Satellite Malfunction

Viasat reported a significant increase in revenue for the fiscal year 2024 first quarter. However, the company is currently facing challenges due to a recent satellite malfunction. Viasat is actively investigating the issue and exploring options to supplement the service it had planned to add.

The company stated that it is working closely with its antenna supplier to assess the status of the antenna. Viasat’s Chairman and CEO, Mark Dankberg, mentioned that an update on the satellite’s corrective actions is expected at the end of the second quarter. The malfunctioning ViaSat-3 Americas satellite has approximately $420 million in insurance, which is nearly half of its net book value, totaling around $750 million.

Despite the satellite issue, Viasat’s quarterly revenue reached $780 million, marking a 36% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the company reported a net loss of $77 million, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million in the previous year. The net loss was attributed to higher interest expenses and costs associated with the acquisition of Inmarsat.

Viasat is actively investigating the root cause of the satellite malfunction to prevent similar issues in its upcoming ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite. While the reflector of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, was problematic, Viasat stated that the satellite’s other systems are performing as expected or better.

The company plans to improve its ground network to gain additional bandwidth from its existing in-orbit fleet. Viasat currently has 22 satellites in space following the acquisition of Inmarsat. It aims to provide a high-quality experience for its mobility customers and support its growth objectives.

Viasat anticipates a decline in its broadband service to U.S. residential customers, which contributes to approximately 13% of its current revenue, due to the satellite malfunction. However, the company remains optimistic, projecting further revenue growth in fiscal year 2025.