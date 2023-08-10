Viasat Faces Commercial Disruption Due to Satellite Deployment Issues

Satellite operator Viasat has revealed that problems with the deployment of its first ViaSat-3 satellite may lead to unforeseen business challenges in the short term. The ViaSat-3 Americas satellite, launched earlier this year, experienced an issue during the deployment of its antenna reflector that could potentially affect its performance. This satellite was intended to play a crucial role in delivering faster broadband services across a wider coverage area.

Viasat CEO Mark Dankberg stated during the company’s earnings call for Q1 of its fiscal year 2024 that the financial results for 2024 are not expected to be significantly impacted. However, the company foresees an impact on FY2025 due to the “Flight 1 performance” issue and the timing of corrective actions on Flight 2.

Flight 1 refers to the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite, while Flight 2 represents the ViaSat-3 EMEA unit. The launch of Flight 2, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed. Viasat assured stakeholders that Flight 3, which covers the Asia-Pacific region, will be unaffected by the Flight 1 anomaly.

Viasat is currently working with the antenna manufacturer and satellite supplier to identify the root cause of the reflector anomaly and develop appropriate corrective actions for Flight 2. The company expects to provide more updates on the issue in the coming months.

Although Viasat is still evaluating the performance of the first satellite and potential operational mitigations, Dankberg emphasized that the satellite itself and the supporting ground infrastructure are operating as expected or better.

Regarding a potential replacement satellite, Dankberg mentioned that Viasat has plans in place, but they will depend on the performance of the current satellite. The company also suggested the possibility of using the second satellite intended for EMEA to cover the Americas temporarily.

Viasat reported revenue of $780 million for Q1 FY2024, a 36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company also recorded a net loss of $77 million, which it attributed to higher interest rates and non-recurring acquisition-related expenses. Viasat’s acquisition of Inmarsat contributed approximately $134 million in revenue for one month.

Viasat expects revenue growth in the high single-digit percentages for the full FY2024, with continued growth in FY2025 as well. However, the company anticipates that the ViaSat-3 Flight 1 anomaly will impact the growth rate in the fixed broadband business, while the rest of the business remains unaffected.