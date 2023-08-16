Viasat Opens New Ground Station for Real-Time Earth Service in Japan

Viasat has recently launched a new ground station in Hokkaido, Japan for its Real-Time Earth (RTE) service. The ground station, which is hosted at Infostellar’s site, features a 7.3-meter Ka-band antenna that will support high data rate remote sensing missions in polar and inclined orbits through the RTE network.

Viasat’s ground-station-as-a-service offers a fully managed ground network. With the addition of the Hokkaido station, the RTE Ka-band footprint now covers locations in Sweden, Ghana, South Africa, and Australia. Viasat has plans to further expand its Ka-band capability with additional sites in Alaska and Argentina later this year. The RTE service provides global S- and X-band services at all of its sites.

According to Interstellar, the partnership between Viasat and Infostellar brings benefits to both clients. Viasat’s Vice President of Real-Time Earth, Steve Tanous, emphasized the advantages of using Ka-band for downlinking earth observation data. Compared to traditional high data rate X-band, Ka-band provides more than triple the capacity, resulting in more effective and cost-efficient passes for satellite operators.

With the establishment of the new ground station in Japan, Viasat aims to enhance its RTE service capabilities and offer improved support for remote sensing missions in polar and inclined orbits. Combined with its existing network of ground stations, Viasat is working towards providing efficient and reliable data transmission services to clients around the world.

