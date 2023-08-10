Viasat Delays Contingency Plan for ViaSat-3 Americas

Viasat is postponing the implementation of a contingency plan for its ViaSat-3 Americas satellite, according to the operator’s chair and CEO Mark Dankberg. Although the satellite’s antenna is defective, engineers have confirmed that the rest of the satellite is performing as expected or better. Despite this, more data is needed to determine the amount of capacity that Viasat will receive from the satellite. By November, Viasat expects to have gathered enough data to move forward with one of its contingency plans, which include building a replacement satellite, purchasing capacity from other operators, or redeploying spacecraft from its existing fleet of 19 satellites.

Another option on the table is to reallocate one of Viasat’s two upcoming ViaSat-3 satellites to cover the Americas instead of other regions. All three ViaSat-3 satellites are being built by Boeing, with payloads provided by Viasat. The antenna supplier for ViaSat-3 Americas has not been disclosed by Dankberg, but CBS News previously reported that it was supplied by Northrop Grumman’s Astro Aerospace.

While the issue with ViaSat-3 Americas will mainly impact Viasat’s performance in the US fixed broadband market, the operator believes it will be able to meet the demand from its airline customers using bandwidth from other satellites. The financial impact of the anomaly is not expected to affect Viasat’s fiscal year 2024 results, which end on March 30, 2025, but it is anticipated to have an impact in the following year. Dankberg stated that Viasat still expects to grow in fiscal year 2025, but not to the same extent as originally projected.

In its recent earnings report, Viasat announced $780 million in revenue for the three months ending in June, representing a 36% increase compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 87% to $183 million. These results include the contribution from British satellite operator Inmarsat, which was acquired earlier this year and contributed approximately $134 million in revenue and $72 million in adjusted EBITDA for one month.