A Couple of Seniors Trek the Great Himalayan Trail in Support of Children

Veteran trekkers, Barry Hodgins and Patti Shales Lefkos, are embarking on an impressive journey to trek up to 800 km of the challenging 1,500 km Nepal trek of the Great Himalayan Trail. Both aged 76 and 77 respectively, this experienced couple has already completed a total of 700 km in previous trips. They have decided to use this hike as an opportunity to raise funds for education, healthcare, and homebuilding projects by the Nepal One Day at a Time Society in Gorkha, Nepal.

While they plan to cover their personal trip expenses, they are in need of assistance with one item: a satellite phone for emergency purposes. As many sections of the trail are remote and at high altitude, they may find themselves beyond cell and internet range. Therefore, they are requesting the donation or loan of a satellite phone to ensure their safety during the trek.

The Nepal One Day at a Time Society, in partnership with the Kalamalka Rotary, built a school in the Aprik Village, which was severely affected by the 2015 earthquake. Although the school is completed and enrolls 350 students from kindergarten to grade 10, it is still in great need of school supplies.

If you wish to support their cause, you can donate through Canada Helps, selecting the Afretech Aid Society from the donation drop-down menu and receive a tax receipt. Additionally, donations to the Nepal One Day at a Time Society can also be made through Canada Helps in order to receive a tax receipt.

Barry Hodgins and Patti Shales Lefkos are exemplifying the spirit of adventure and compassion by taking on this challenging trek while supporting children in need.