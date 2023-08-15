Verizon Completes Migration Process and Gains Access to C-Band Spectrum Ahead of Schedule

Verizon has announced that it has gained access to all of the 5G spectrum it purchased in the C-band auction, which took place in 2021. The company paid $45.5 billion for the spectrum, intending to use it for its national 5G network. However, some of the spectrum was being utilized by satellite operators for video and radio services.

To address this issue, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had implemented a plan in 2020, offering incentives to satellite operators to clear the spectrum quickly. Most satellite operators have since migrated their services, allowing Verizon to complete the migration process four months ahead of schedule.

With full access to its C-band spectrum holdings, Verizon plans to roll out the additional spectrum across the country. This will enable 5G customers in certain areas to enjoy double or even triple the current bandwidth. Joe Russo, EVP & President of Global Networks and Technology for Verizon, stated that the early access to the spectrum will accelerate the availability of 5G Ultra Wideband and expand the options for home and business broadband solutions.

Verizon’s existing 5G RAN infrastructure only requires a simple software update to integrate the newly freed-up spectrum. Initially, the company deployed 60MHz of C-band spectrum across 46 markets in 2022, and this has gradually increased as satellite operators migrated away from the spectrum. Now, with full access, Verizon can provide a minimum of 140MHz of spectrum across the contiguous United States, averaging at 161MHz.

In 158 markets, covering almost 40 million people, customers will have access to the full 200MHz of C-band spectrum. This development is expected to significantly enhance the 5G experience for consumers across the country.

