United States Space Force Activates Targeting Unit for Satellite Warfare

The United States Space Force has recently activated its first and only unit dedicated to targeting other nations’ satellites and the ground stations that support them. The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) was officially activated on August 11th at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. This squadron is a part of Space Delta 7, which is responsible for providing intelligence on adversary space capabilities for the U.S. Space Force.

The main tasks of the 75th ISRS include analyzing the capabilities of potential targets, locating and tracking these targets, as well as participating in “target engagement.” This engagement likely involves the destruction or disruption of adversary satellites, ground stations, and transmissions between the two.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Travis Anderson, who leads the squadron, the idea of a dedicated space targeting unit has been in the works for several years. The activation of the 75th ISRS marks a significant milestone for the Space Force and has been a long-awaited initiative.

During the activation ceremony, the unit’s patch was unveiled, featuring a grim reaper with a delta-shaped nose. The delta symbolizes the historical ties to the early days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents all variations of space vehicles that support the U.S. military.

Master Sergeant Desiree Cabrera, the operations superintendent of the 75th ISRS, stated that the new unit will revolutionize targeting capabilities not only for the Space Force but also for the entire U.S. military. The squadron will analyze adversary space capabilities, including counterspace force threats, which refer to systems that aim to prevent the U.S. from utilizing its own satellites during conflicts.

As the reliance on space-based assets continues to grow worldwide, militaries, including the U.S. Space Force, will focus on monitoring both defensive and offensive adversary capabilities in Earth’s orbit. Training exercises, such as satellite jamming and on-orbit combat simulations, have already been conducted to enhance warfare strategies.