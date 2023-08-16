United States Space Force Activates Space Targeting Unit

The United States Space Force has recently activated its first and only unit dedicated to targeting other nations’ satellites and the ground stations supporting them. The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) was launched on August 11th at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. This unit is part of Space Delta 7, an element of the U.S. Space Force responsible for providing intelligence on adversary space capabilities.

The primary role of the 75th ISRS is to analyze the capabilities of potential targets, track and locate them, and engage in target engagement activities. This could involve destroying or disrupting adversary satellites, ground stations, and transmissions between the two. The idea of a dedicated space targeting unit has been in development for several years and is a significant milestone for the Space Force.

During the activation ceremony, the unit’s patch was unveiled, showcasing a grim reaper with a delta shape for a nose. The delta symbolizes the historic ties to the early days of the U.S. Air Force space community and all variations of space vehicles that support the U.S. military.

According to Master Sgt. Desiree Cabrera, the operations superintendent of the 75th ISRS, this new unit will revolutionize targeting capabilities not just within the Space Force, but also across the entire U.S. military. The 75th ISRS will play a crucial role in analyzing adversary space capabilities, including counterspace force threats. This refers to adversary systems aimed at preventing the U.S. from utilizing its own satellites during conflicts.

Counterspace force threats encompass various methods, such as ground-based lasers to blind optical sensors, signal jamming devices, and cyberattacks to hack into adversary satellite systems. Not only is the U.S. Space Force preparing to defend against these threats, but it has also conducted training exercises involving the jamming of satellites and simulated combat in orbit.

As nations worldwide rely increasingly on space-based assets for communication, navigation, targeting, and early warning systems, it is crucial for the Space Force and other military forces to enhance their monitoring capabilities in Earth’s orbit. By activating the 75th ISRS, the U.S. Space Force is taking a significant step towards achieving dominance in space operations.