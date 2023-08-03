CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

The U.S. Space Command recently conducted its first Space Thunder exercise at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado from November 2-10. The exercise aimed to train and prepare USSPACECOM for its global responsibilities, including satellite communications and sensor management.

In other news, the Pentagon announced that U.S. Space Command is set to achieve full operational capability (FOC) this month. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, confirmed the FOC milestone update under the Biden administration.

With the achievement of full operational capability, U.S. Space Command will be fully equipped and ready to carry out its mission to deter and defend against threats in the space domain. This milestone marks an important step towards ensuring the security and resiliency of U.S. space assets.

U.S. Space Command plays a critical role in protecting American space interests and supporting military operations around the world. It is responsible for the planning and execution of space operations, ensuring the freedom of action in space for the United States and its allies.

The achievement of full operational capability signifies the command’s readiness and ability to effectively operate and control space assets, providing crucial capabilities for national defense and security. This milestone highlights the ongoing effort to strengthen the United States’ position in space and maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly contested domain.

As U.S. Space Command continues to advance its capabilities and expand its partnerships, it will play a central role in shaping the future of space operations and maintaining American dominance in space. The command’s achievement of full operational capability demonstrates the commitment to safeguarding U.S. interests in the increasingly complex and strategic realm of space.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Satellite

Intelsat Successfully Launches Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellites

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Commercial Satellite

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

SpaceX to Launch Two Communications Satellites for Intelsat

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

AI Augmented Reality: Revolutionizing Creative Problem-Solving

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Compete with Meta Platform

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Alibaba’s Cloud Computing Unit Releases Open-Source AI Models

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Nissan to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Models in Hong Kong Market

Aug 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments