Dish Network and EchoStar to Merge in All-Stock Deal

Aug 8, 2023
Pay-TV provider Dish Network, co-founded by billionaire Charles Ergen, plans to merge with satellite communications vendor EchoStar in an all-stock deal. Ergen owns over half of Dish’s outstanding shares and nearly 60% of EchoStar. Dish’s Pay-TV business and its 5G wireless network will be combined with EchoStar’s satellite communications solutions. EchoStar provides satellite services to the U.S. government, media organizations, and Hughes Network home customers. Dish has focused on expanding its cellular wireless offerings, but faces stiff competition from larger carriers such as AT&T and Verizon Communications.

Under the terms of the deal, EchoStar stockholders will receive 2.85 shares of Dish Network’s Class A common stock, representing a 12.9% premium to EchoStar’s closing price on July 6 when news of the merger first emerged. Hamid Akhavan, CEO of EchoStar, will lead the combined company, with Ergen serving as executive chairman. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As of Monday’s close, Dish had a market value of $4.07 billion, while EchoStar’s market value was $1.97 billion.

