Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites on New Rocket

Amazon.com Inc has announced plans to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites late next month. The company aims to provide global internet connectivity through its Kuiper program. Unlike previously planned rockets, the two satellites will now be launched aboard a dedicated Atlas V rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance.

The targeted launch date for the satellites is September 26. This decision comes after Amazon had initially planned to launch the satellites on ULA’s new Vulcan rocket. However, delays with Vulcan’s testing have prompted Amazon to change its plans once again. The latest updates suggest that Vulcan’s target launch date is now set for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Amazon’s Kuiper program is a part of the company’s broader ambition to expand its presence in the space industry. Through the program, Amazon aims to deliver affordable, high-speed internet services to unserved and underserved communities around the world. The satellites will be a key component in enabling this goal.

By launching internet satellites into space, Amazon hopes to bridge the digital divide and provide internet access to remote areas where traditional infrastructure is challenging to implement. This ambitious project has the potential to revolutionize the way people connect and access information globally.

The upcoming launch of the prototype internet satellites marks an important milestone for Amazon’s Kuiper program. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to developing innovative solutions that leverage space technology to improve connectivity and empower communities worldwide.