Amazon to Launch Prototype Internet Satellites on New Rocket in September

Amazon.com Inc is set to launch its first pair of prototype internet satellites in late September on a different rocket than originally planned. The launch, which is part of Amazon’s Kuiper program to provide global internet coverage from space, will be carried out by the United Launch Alliance (ULA) on their Atlas V rocket.

The decision to switch rides for the spacecraft is due to ongoing delays with ULA’s new Vulcan rocket, which was initially supposed to carry the satellites. Amazon had moved the launch to ULA’s Vulcan rocket from ABL Space’s rockets in order to avoid delays in the development of ABL’s rocket. However, with Vulcan facing testing issues, its target launch date has now been pushed to the fourth quarter of 2023.

In order to proceed with its satellite launch plans, Amazon has chosen the Atlas V rocket as an alternative. The company aims to offer internet connectivity globally from space through its Kuiper program. The upcoming launch of the prototype satellites is an important step towards achieving this goal.

The targeted launch date for Amazon’s prototype satellites on the Atlas V rocket is September 26. This launch will pave the way for further developments in Amazon’s satellite internet initiative. Through this program, the company aims to provide internet access to remote areas and underserved communities around the world.

Amazon’s decision to adapt and find an alternative launch vehicle demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing its satellite internet ambitions. By relying on established rocket providers like ULA, Amazon is ensuring that it can successfully execute its plans for global internet coverage from space.