Exploring SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Train

Did you witness a line of white dots moving across the sky on Wednesday night? Oklahomans were treated to the sight of a satellite train, not an alien invasion. These mystery dots are actually caused by SpaceX’s Starlink satellite system.

Starlink trains are made up of multiple satellites that create a spectacular display in the night sky. Shortly after launch, these trains were mistaken for UFO sightings. Each satellite is released into space and spins in orbit around the Earth. As it moves, the satellite unfolds its solar panels, resisting gravity’s pull back to Earth. It then points its panels up and its antennae down towards Earth to facilitate data and internet communication for customers. These satellites move in unison, spinning around the globe at the same altitude and speed.

Starlink is a satellite system developed by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX in 2015. Its purpose is to provide high-speed internet to remote areas by launching solar-powered satellites into orbit. SpaceX aims to build a total of 12,000 satellites, with the potential to extend up to 42,000. Currently, around 4,500 satellites are in orbit, serving approximately 1.5 million customers across 50 countries and territories. The first 60 satellites were launched in 2019. The launch of satellites by private space companies like SpaceX has been on the rise.

If you’re interested in catching a glimpse of the Starlink satellites, keep in mind that they only reflect sunlight and do not emit light on their own. There are mobile apps available that make it easy for users to locate satellites, including Starlinks. These apps provide real-time information and can often work without an internet connection, allowing users to access them from anywhere. Additionally, the Starlink map shows global coverage and provides information on the number of operating satellites.

So, next time you spot a line of white dots moving across the sky, you’ll know that it’s SpaceX’s Starlink satellite train creating a mesmerizing display above us.