The Power of Satellite Imagery in the Earth Observation Industry

The Earth Observation (EO) industry is projected to experience 100x growth within the next ten years. While traditional consumers in the geographic information system (GIS) field will contribute to this growth, the true potential lies in the broader industries that can benefit from the power of satellite imagery as a valuable intelligence tool.

Satellite imagery has the ability to detect, classify, and count various objects, making it an indispensable asset in industries far removed from GIS. With the emergence of no-code artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision tools, the value of satellite imagery becomes even more significant.

Transparency is a key driver for change and action in areas such as climate change, peace and security, and other critical aspects affecting life on Earth. Earth Observation provides businesses with the means to unlock the power of satellite imagery.

With high-resolution sensors capturing data multiple times a day, satellite imagery leaves no place to hide. This data is accessible to anyone with a credit card and a web browser, enabling businesses to utilize hyperspectral imagery (HSI), synthetic aperture radar (SAR), and middle-wave infrared (MWIR) to monitor various activities.

The concept of “commercial intelligence” explores how satellite imagery can be utilized in value chains supporting every product or service delivered by the private sector. For instance, in the $13 billion agricultural sector, satellite imagery can provide insights for feedlot operators, commodity owners, input providers, lenders, insurers, regulators, environmental NGOs, competitors, and commodity traders.

By leveraging the power of satellite imagery, stakeholders in different industries can gain valuable competitive insights, manage risks, make informed decisions, and improve operations. The transparency offered by Earth Observation has the potential to transform industries and create more economic value.

As the cost of accessing information decreases, it will become feasible for mid-sized companies to own and operate their satellites or high-altitude platform systems (HAPS) to harness valuable data. This shift will collapse traditional value chains and open new opportunities for businesses across various sectors.