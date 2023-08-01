University of Southampton Astronomers to Explore the Mysteries of the Universe after Euclid Satellite Launch

The University of Southampton has announced its involvement in the Euclid satellite mission, which seeks to uncover the secrets of the universe. Euclid is a satellite that will be launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2022, and it aims to study the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.

A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton will contribute to the mission by analyzing data collected by Euclid. They will help to build a three-dimensional map of the universe, studying the distribution of galaxies and how it has evolved over time.

Dark matter and dark energy are two concepts that have baffled scientists for many years. Dark matter is believed to be invisible and make up a large portion of the universe, while dark energy is thought to be responsible for the accelerated expansion of the universe. By studying these phenomena, astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the fundamental nature of the universe.

The Euclid satellite will use two imaging instruments to survey the sky and collect vast amounts of data. The scientists at the University of Southampton will use this data to study the properties of dark matter and dark energy, as well as the large-scale structure of the universe.

In addition to its involvement in the Euclid mission, the University of Southampton is also part of the international Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project. The SKA is a collection of telescopes that will enable astronomers to explore the early universe and study the effects of dark matter and dark energy.

Overall, the participation of the University of Southampton in the Euclid mission and the SKA project highlights the institution’s commitment to advancing our understanding of the universe. Through their research and analysis, astronomers at the university are poised to make significant contributions to our knowledge of dark matter, dark energy, and the structure of the universe.