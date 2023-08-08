Umbra Releases Highest-Resolution Commercial Satellite Image

Umbra, a leader in advanced space radar technology, has announced a significant milestone in the production of a 16-cm resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) image. This represents the highest-resolution commercial satellite image ever released. Additionally, Umbra is now able to provide customers with the highest-quality data its satellites can capture, including complex data better than 25 cm, for the first time.

