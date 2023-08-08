CityLife

Satellite

Umbra Releases Highest-Resolution Commercial Satellite Image

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Umbra, a leader in advanced space radar technology, has announced a significant milestone in the production of a 16-cm resolution Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) image. This represents the highest-resolution commercial satellite image ever released. Additionally, Umbra is now able to provide customers with the highest-quality data its satellites can capture, including complex data better than 25 cm, for the first time.

This accomplishment showcases Umbra’s commitment to advancing space radar technology and its ability to meet the needs of commercial customers. By expanding its high-resolution data product offerings, Umbra aims to provide valuable insights and solutions for various industries.

The development of a 16-cm resolution SAR image highlights Umbra’s expertise in capturing detailed and accurate information from space. With this capability, Umbra’s satellites can provide customers with data in various formats and resolutions, enabling them to make informed decisions based on high-quality and precise information.

As a leader in the industry, Umbra aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in space radar technology. By achieving this milestone, the company demonstrates its commitment to innovation and meeting the demands of its customers.

This advancement in Umbra’s data capabilities is a result of continued technological advancements and research. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Umbra can capture and provide data at unprecedented levels of detail, allowing customers to gain deeper insights and make more informed decisions.

In summary, Umbra’s production of a 16-cm resolution SAR image and its ability to provide high-quality data better than 25 cm resolution showcase the company’s expertise in advanced space radar technology. This achievement demonstrates Umbra’s commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of its commercial customers.

