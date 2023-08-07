Commercial Space Imaging Reaches New Resolution Milestone

Satellite operator Umbra has achieved a significant milestone in commercial space imaging by releasing a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) image with a resolution of 16 cm/pixel. This high-resolution image matches the capabilities previously limited to government use, marking a major breakthrough in the industry.

According to Umbra president Gabe Dominocielo, this achievement enables the company to offer customers the highest resolution images that their satellites can capture. This development paves the way for further expansion and innovation in delivering products to a wide range of customers.

The regulations surrounding commercial satellite imaging have evolved over the years. The United States, for instance, only permitted the sale of commercial satellite images relatively recently. However, the restrictions on super-high resolution imaging, such as the 10-cm image famously tweeted by former President Donald Trump in 2019, were limited to government use only.

In recent years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has started loosening these restrictions, allowing satellite operators like Umbra to explore new markets and use cases. As a result, Umbra was able to release the 16-cm image by virtue of NOAA’s relaxation of the 25-cm restriction placed on the company’s commercial imaging capabilities.

Umbra currently operates six SAR satellites, with its services divided among the US government, allied nations, and commercial customers. Unlike optical imaging, Umbra’s SAR radars are not dependent on light, enabling them to provide high-resolution images regardless of weather conditions or time of day. The company has secured contracts from the National Reconnaissance Office, the Air Force, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

This breakthrough in commercial space imaging opens up numerous possibilities for industries such as agriculture, urban planning, disaster response, and defense. With further advancements expected in the future, the potential applications for high-resolution satellite imagery will continue to expand.