UMass Lowell Secures $5.5 Million Funding for Space Research Center

UMass Lowell has secured $5.5 million in state funding to establish a research center for building and testing miniature satellites and components essential to spaceflight. The center, known as the Massachusetts Alliance for Space and Technology and Sciences (MASTS), aims to bring together scientists, industry leaders, and startups to advance space technology.

The funding for MASTS comes from a two-year grant provided by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, with a requirement for the university and its partners to match the amount in additional funds and in-kind services. This threshold has been exceeded, with goods, services, and funds totaling $10 million pledged for the project’s future growth. MASTS collaborators include other research universities, community colleges, aerospace and defense companies, and research-focused nonprofits.

The global small satellite market is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and the resources secured for MASTS will support the expansion of the UMass Lowell Center for Space Science and Technology. The center will provide facilities for design, fabrication, testing, and simulation of miniature satellites and satellite constellations. It will also focus on innovations in advanced imaging optics, sensors, materials, power systems, navigation, and communication electronics.

UMass Lowell has a strong track record in space missions, with previous projects funded by NASA. The university has also launched a miniature satellite designed and built by its students, which was released into orbit from the International Space Station. MASTS will offer students from UMass Lowell and other Massachusetts higher education institutions the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in aerospace projects. The project complements the university’s recent expansions in physics and engineering programs, including aerospace studies for undergraduates and aerospace sciences for doctoral candidates.

The funding will also support Massachusetts-based aerospace company Nanoracks to develop a new satellite prototype called Chickadee. The establishment of MASTS is expected to drive scientific discoveries and technological advancements that could fuel the growth of startup companies, particularly in the robotics industry. MASTS aims to hone the expertise of students and nurture the next generation of aerospace leaders.