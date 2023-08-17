UMass Lowell Secures $5.5 Million to Launch Research Center for Miniature Satellites

UMass Lowell, drawing on its expertise in spacecraft design and successful missions, has received $5.5 million in state funding to establish a research center dedicated to building and testing miniature satellites and essential spaceflight components. The initiative, known as the Massachusetts Alliance for Space and Technology and Sciences (MASTS), is supported by a two-year grant from the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative.

MASTS brings together scientists, industry leaders, and startups to collaborate on advancements in space technology. The university and MASTS partners have exceeded the grant’s requirements by matching the funding and in-kind services, with a total of $10 million worth of goods, services, and funds pledged for future growth. Collaborators include research universities, community colleges, aerospace and defense companies, and research-focused nonprofits.

Governor Maura Healey emphasized that the project builds on Massachusetts’ strong legacy in tech and innovation, positioning the state at the forefront of the new space age. The global small satellite market is a multi-billion-dollar industry, and the funding secured for MASTS will expand the UMass Lowell Center for Space Science and Technology. The university will offer facilities for designing, fabricating, testing, simulating, and validating miniature satellites and satellite constellations. Moreover, there will be a focus on innovations in advanced imaging optics, sensors, materials, power systems, cooling and navigation systems, communication electronics, antennas, and other crucial space mission systems.

UMass Lowell has a history of successful missions with NASA, including developing technologies for imaging planets beyond the solar system. The university also had a miniature satellite built and launched into orbit by astronauts at the International Space Station. MASTS provides an opportunity for students from UMass Lowell and other Massachusetts higher education institutions to gain firsthand experience in aerospace projects. The initiative complements the university’s expanded physics and engineering programs, which now include an aerospace studies minor for undergraduates and an aerospace sciences option for doctoral candidates.

The funding will allow Massachusetts-based aerospace company Nanoracks to collaborate on the development of a new satellite prototype called Chickadee. Additionally, the scientific discoveries and advancements made through MASTS could pave the way for new startup companies, particularly in the robotics industry.