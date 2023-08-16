Ukrainian Environmental Scientists Visit Scotland to Aid Water Crisis

Staff and postgraduate students from Odessa State Environmental University have recently collaborated with the University of Stirling in Scotland to address the worsening water crisis in war-torn Ukraine. Due to the Russian invasion and subsequent attacks on infrastructure, Ukrainian scientists’ expertise has become increasingly crucial in managing the situation.

In June, Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka reservoir in southern Ukraine, causing devastating flooding that displaced thousands of people and deprived them of drinking water. This disaster poses catastrophic consequences for food supplies and ecosystems, extending to the Black Sea.

Professor Andrew Tyler, an environmental science expert and Scotland Hydro Nation Chair, expressed the significance of satellite technology in enabling scientists to carry out their work in such difficult circumstances. By providing Ukrainian researchers with the skills to use satellite technology, conventional sampling techniques typically employed in western countries and around the world can be substituted for more appropriate methods in conflict zones.

Professor Valeriya Ovcharuk, director of the hydrometeorological Institute and head of the land hydrology department at Odessa State Environmental University, emphasized the challenges faced by their team. Ovcharuk stated that their work, personal lives, and students’ education have been greatly affected, with issues such as power shortages and recent attacks generating additional obstacles.

The joint research project between the two universities focuses on remote water quality monitoring via satellite technology. Stirling University utilizes satellites from the European Space Agency to monitor water quality and detect algal concentrations, harmful algal blooms, and various minerals and organic matter. Instruments on satellites, aircraft, and sensors placed on and beneath the water’s surface enable the remote sensing and monitoring of water quality.

During their two-week visit, Ukrainian scientists had the opportunity to work with the satellite technology in a safe environment through a boat trip across Loch Lomond.

Professor Nikolai Berlinsky, head of the oceanology and marine management department at Odessa State Environmental University, expressed gratitude towards Professor Tyler and the administration of Stirling University for the invaluable experience gained. Despite the ongoing dangers faced in their home country, the Ukrainian scientists remain hopeful for a better future.