UK Space Agency Shifts Focus to Low-Earth Orbit Satellite Investments

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has announced a new satellite investment strategy that aims to prioritize low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations over geostationary solutions. This shift in focus is part of the agency’s transition to a more commercial model, seeking to attract investment in the industry.

Currently, much of the UK’s satellite communications revenue comes from direct-to-home (DTH) broadcast delivered through geostationary satellites. The UKSA wants to invest more heavily in newer satellite technology and accelerate the production of larger constellations in LEO.

As part of this strategy, the UKSA introduced the Connectivity in Low-Earth Orbit (CLEO) program. This program, which is still in its early stages, could see the government invest up to £100 million in grant funding to improve 5G and broadband coverage through LEO satellite technology. The UKSA aims to support satellite operators in securing high-volume contracts through CLEO.

The agency also hopes to receive an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) through its Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. ARTES is an R&D program that aims to enhance commercial telecoms products and services.

In addition to CLEO, the UKSA is actively involved in the ARTES program and supports geostationary and medium-Earth orbit technology. The agency is also exploring solutions for lunar orbit.

The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks presents new opportunities in various sectors. The UKSA has set up a 5G satellite testbed at the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications, allowing application developers, operators, and suppliers to trial satellite systems in converged networks.

By investing in newer satellite solutions, the UK aims to become a global leader in the sector. Market research firm CCS Insight predicts that revenue from satellite-based connectivity services will reach $896 million by the end of 2023. This growth is driven by increasing consumer access to satellite-capable devices, with more smartphone manufacturers incorporating satellite compatibility into their products.