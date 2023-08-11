CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

UK Space Agency Shifts Focus to Low-Earth Orbit Satellite Investments

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 11, 2023
UK Space Agency Shifts Focus to Low-Earth Orbit Satellite Investments

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has announced a new satellite investment strategy that aims to prioritize low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations over geostationary solutions. This shift in focus is part of the agency’s transition to a more commercial model, seeking to attract investment in the industry.

Currently, much of the UK’s satellite communications revenue comes from direct-to-home (DTH) broadcast delivered through geostationary satellites. The UKSA wants to invest more heavily in newer satellite technology and accelerate the production of larger constellations in LEO.

As part of this strategy, the UKSA introduced the Connectivity in Low-Earth Orbit (CLEO) program. This program, which is still in its early stages, could see the government invest up to £100 million in grant funding to improve 5G and broadband coverage through LEO satellite technology. The UKSA aims to support satellite operators in securing high-volume contracts through CLEO.

The agency also hopes to receive an additional £60 million from the European Space Agency (ESA) through its Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES) program. ARTES is an R&D program that aims to enhance commercial telecoms products and services.

In addition to CLEO, the UKSA is actively involved in the ARTES program and supports geostationary and medium-Earth orbit technology. The agency is also exploring solutions for lunar orbit.

The convergence of satellite and terrestrial networks presents new opportunities in various sectors. The UKSA has set up a 5G satellite testbed at the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications, allowing application developers, operators, and suppliers to trial satellite systems in converged networks.

By investing in newer satellite solutions, the UK aims to become a global leader in the sector. Market research firm CCS Insight predicts that revenue from satellite-based connectivity services will reach $896 million by the end of 2023. This growth is driven by increasing consumer access to satellite-capable devices, with more smartphone manufacturers incorporating satellite compatibility into their products.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

$2.1B Contract Awarded to MDA for Telesat Lightspeed Satellites

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Telesat Partners with MDA to Build 198 Satellites for Telesat Lightspeed Program

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Satellite

Space Development Agency (SDA) Disrupts Traditional Satellite Procurement

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerges as Strong Competitor for Game of the Year

Aug 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

$2.1B Contract Awarded to MDA for Telesat Lightspeed Satellites

Aug 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Emerges as Strong Contender for Game of the Year

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

U.S. CISA Adds Recently Patched .NET and Visual Studio Flaw to Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog

Aug 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments